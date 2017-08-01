Anglo American Says De Beers Diamond Sales Boosted by Early Diwali

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN)'s majority-owned De Beers Group on Tuesday reported an 5.7% rise in diamond sales during the sixth cycle of the year compared with the fifth cycle, as the earlier Diwali festivities brought forward demand from Indian diamantaires.

De Beers, the world's largest rough diamond producer by value, reported provisional diamond sales of $572 million for the sixth sales cycle ended July 31, compared with $541 million generated in the previous sales cycle. Sales for the sixth cycle of 2016 were $528 million.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

