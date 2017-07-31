What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 31, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Trump's turbulent week, which included a staff shake-up and collapse of the Republican health bill, has widened rifts in the GOP.

White House officials expect further staff changes following Priebus's ouster.

Trump administration officials urged China and other nations to band together to confront North Korea over its missile ambitions.

China unveiled a new, more mobile ICBM at a parade of advanced weaponry and combat troops.

Seoul said it would upgrade its Patriot missile system in response to North Korea's latest ICBM test.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Putin said the U.S. would have to cut 755 diplomats and staff in Russia in retaliation for impending U.S. sanctions on Moscow.

The U.S. and Iran reported their second confrontation of the week in the waters off the Persian Gulf.

The White House is exploring a pullback from Afghanistan amid concern over sending more troops.

The EU launched legal action against Poland over the government's overhaul of its court system.

The U.S. is considering stepping up sanctions against Venezuela by targeting its oil industry.

Deadly protests flared across Venezuela as Maduro urged supporters to vote for a new assembly.

Western states are focusing on the risk of floods in areas scorched by wildfires.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)