USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 31

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/31/16

v poor 4 4 3 3 2 2 2 1 2

poor 9 10 8 8 7 6 5 5 5

fair 28 29 28 27 27 26 26 28 21

good 49 47 51 52 54 56 57 57 56

exlnt 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 16

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/31/16

Ark 105 104 105 104 104 103 105 105 98

Ill 101 99 102 101 103 103 102 101 108

Ind 96 94 95 95 96 96 97 96 107

Iowa 99 100 100 102 104 105 105 104 110

Kans 96 98 99 101 102 103 102 100 98

Ky 104 103 105 106 107 106 106 105 104

La 108 109 108 107 106 105 108 107 106

Mich 101 101 103 99 102 103 105 104 98

Minn 105 104 105 105 105 107 107 107 109

Miss 107 104 107 104 106 104 103 105 106

Mo 101 100 101 100 100 102 101 101 104

Neb 98 96 99 100 102 102 103 105 106

NC 102 104 106 106 107 107 106 103 104

ND 86 88 87 91 92 94 97 97 104

Ohio 95 93 95 98 100 101 101 101 98

SD 80 80 81 85 87 88 93 92 100

Tenn 105 109 112 110 111 113 112 109 109

Wis 106 105 104 105 105 105 107 106 116

18-state

avg 98 97 99 100 101 102 102 102 105

Yr ago 105 104 104 105 104 105 105 105 NA

July 31, 2017 16:29 ET (20:29 GMT)