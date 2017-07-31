USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 31

GX_GR110
Continue Reading Below
Springfield, IL Mon, Jul 31, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.5650-4.5950 30 Days DN 6.5 -18U to -15U UNCH
Soybeans 9.6250-9.7450 Spot DN 6.25 -32Q to -20Q UNCH
Soybeans 9.6250-9.7450 15-30 Days DN 6.25 -32Q to -20Q UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.3575-3.5075 Spot DN 3.5 -35U to -20U UNCH
Corn 3.3575-3.5075 15-30 Days DN 3.5 -35U to -20U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.5575-3.6075 Spot DN 3.5-DN 1.5 -15U to -10U UNCH-UP 2
Corn 3.5575-3.6075 15-30 Days DN 3.5-DN 1.5 -15U to -10U UNCH-UP 2
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: June 2017
SRW Wheat 4.4063
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7199
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4338
Soybeans (Spot) 8.9734
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1410C dh
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 31, 2017 15:29 ET (19:29 GMT)