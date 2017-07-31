Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (24) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.1% (23) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Jun +0.1% (22) +0.1%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 53.2*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 56.2 (23) 57.8
1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.5% (17) +0.0%
N/A Auto Sales Jul 16.8M (21) 16.5M
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +180K (9) +158K
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 29 241K (18) 244K
0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 54.2*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 57.0 (23) 57.4
1000 Factory Orders Jun +3.0% (18) -0.8%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (25) +222K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (24) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jul +0.3% (19) +0.2%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.1B (20) $46.5B
*July Flash Reading
**all private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 31, 2017 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)