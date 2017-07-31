Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update

Live: White House holds press briefing after removing Comms Director Scaramucci

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (24) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.1% (23) +0.1%

0830 Core PCE Prices Jun +0.1% (22) +0.1%

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 53.2*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 56.2 (23) 57.8

1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.5% (17) +0.0%

N/A Auto Sales Jul 16.8M (21) 16.5M

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +180K (9) +158K

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 29 241K (18) 244K

0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 54.2*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 57.0 (23) 57.4

1000 Factory Orders Jun +3.0% (18) -0.8%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (25) +222K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (24) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jul +0.3% (19) +0.2%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.1B (20) $46.5B

*July Flash Reading

**all private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

