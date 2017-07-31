U.S. Stocks Gain in July

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record Monday, with strong corporate earnings helping lift U.S. stocks to gains in July.

U.S. Freezes Assets of Venezuela's President

The U.S. has frozen the assets of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing human rights abuses and calling a Sunday vote to give his administration the powers to redraft the constitution an illegitimate action.

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

Scaramucci Removed at Urging of New Chief Kelly

Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after it was announced he would take it. He was ousted at the urging of the new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Natural Gas Posts Worst Day Since February

Natural-gas prices on Monday had their worst day since February as traders began to bet that summer is going to go out with a whimper.

White House Pushes Aggressive Tax-Overhaul Schedule

Trump administration officials pressed an accelerated timeline Monday for advancing a major tax bill this fall along with ambitious goals for the bill's contents. It faces numerous hurdles in Congress.

Fed's Fischer Says Low Global Real Interest Rates Important to Economic Environment

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that the low level of the so-called natural rate of interest "sends a powerful signal that the growth potential of the economy may be limited."

Pending Home Sales Rose 1.5% in June

The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks signings for purchases of previously owned homes, increased 1.5% from a month earlier to 110.2, the trade group said. Economists surveyed had expected sales to tick up 0.7% in June.

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

Oil Prices Settle Above $50

Oil prices turned higher late Monday afternoon to settle above $50 a barrel for the first time in more than two months.

