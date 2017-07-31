U.S. Stocks On Track for Monthly Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its gains after a series of strong corporate results propelled the blue-chip index to a record at the end of last week.

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

Fed's Fischer Says Low Global Real Interest Rates Important to Economic Environment

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that the low level of the so-called natural rate of interest "sends a powerful signal that the growth potential of the economy may be limited."

Pending Home Sales Rose 1.5% in June

The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks signings for purchases of previously owned homes, increased 1.5% from a month earlier to 110.2, the trade group said. Economists surveyed had expected sales to tick up 0.7% in June.

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

Oil Lower as Rally Fades

Oil prices turned lower Monday, after U.S. crude futures briefly broke above $50 a barrel for the first time since May, as a rally ran out of steam.

Eurozone's Low Unemployment, Inflation Raise Questions for ECB

The eurozone's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than eight years, but inflation is unchanged-highlighting the challenge at the heart of the European Central Bank's decision on dialing down its stimulus programs.

Chicago PMI Falls in July

A reading for business activity across the Midwest fell in July to its lowest level in three months, according to a report Monday. The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, fell to 58.9 in July from 65.7 in June.

Texas Manufacturing Activity Rises at Faster Pace in July

Manufacturing activity across Texas rose at a faster pace in July from the previous month, according to a report Monday.

Beijing's Capacity-Cut Talk Stokes China's Metals Markets

Beijing's renewed vows to slash steel capacity triggered a big rally in Chinese metals futures Monday, again highlighting the government's ability to move markets-but also raising concern that prices have become overextended.

