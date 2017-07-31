U.S. Stocks On Track for Monthly Gains

Stocks started the week firmer as better-than-expected corporate results and a climb in commodity prices lifted global markets.

Beijing's Capacity-Cut Talk Stokes China's Metals Markets

Beijing's renewed vows to slash steel capacity triggered a big rally in Chinese metals futures Monday, again highlighting the government's ability to move markets-but also raising concern that prices have become overextended.

Eurozone's Low Unemployment, Inflation Raises Questions for ECB

The eurozone's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than eight years, but inflation is unchanged-highlighting the challenge at the heart of the European Central Bank's decision on dialing down its stimulus programs.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Your Utility Bill Isn't Getting Cheaper Anytime Soon

Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone GDP and Inflation, U.S. Jobs

This week, the eurozone will see inflation and gross domestic product figures, while the U.S. will learn more about the state of consumer spending and inflation in the June personal-income report. The week culminates with Friday's U.S. jobs report for July.

China Factory Activity Loses Momentum, Signaling Possible Economic Slowdown

A gauge of China's manufacturing activity fell more than expected in July, offering a sign of an anticipated slowdown in the world's second-largest economy after a strong start to the year.

Oil Holds Gains as U.S. Output Slows

Oil prices hovered near a two-month high amid further signs that U.S. oil production is slowing down.

China's Industrial Dragon Burning Less Hot

After months of strength, China's manufacturing purchasing managers index showed signs of faltering momentum in July.

ECB Urges Fines for European States Breaking Reform Rules

The European Union should consider slapping large fines on European governments that fail to adopt its economic-reform proposals, the European Central Bank said.

Late Credit-Card Payments Stoke Fears for Banks

Credit-card losses are rising as more consumers fall behind on their bills, ending a six-year long streak of declining write-offs for card issuers.

July 31, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)