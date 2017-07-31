Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone GDP and Inflation, U.S. Jobs

This week, the eurozone will see inflation and gross domestic product figures, while the U.S. will learn more about the state of consumer spending and inflation in the June personal-income report. The week culminates with Friday's U.S. jobs report for July.

Stocks Build Steam as July Closes

Buying built into the afternoon in Asian stocks after a muted opening as what was a strong July for most markets in the region comes to a close.

China Factory Activity Loses Momentum, Signaling Possible Economic Slowdown

A gauge of China's manufacturing activity fell more than expected in July, offering a sign of an anticipated slowdown in the world's second-largest economy after a strong start to the year.

China's Industrial Dragon Burning Less Hot

After months of strength, China's manufacturing purchasing managers index showed signs of faltering momentum in July.

Japan Industrial Production Rises in June

Japanese industrial production rose 1.6% on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Monday.

OPEC Has a Crippling Problem: Its Members Can't Stop Pumping

Eight months after a landmark deal to cut oil output to force prices up, big budget obligations are driving members to keep producing.

U.S. Companies Post Profit Growth Not Seen in Six Years

America's largest companies are on pace to post two consecutive quarters of double-digit profit growth for the first time since 2011, helped by years of cost-cutting, a weaker dollar and stronger consumer spending.

Asset Managers: Spending Money to Make Money

Prominent asset managers fell back to earth last week as the fundamental challenges they face resurfaced.

At Long Last, Europe's Banks Are Stabilizing

Europe's banks look to be stabilizing after several of the continent's largest lenders reported solid if uninspiring results, signaling the sector's grinding restructuring is starting to bear fruit.

Investors Eager to Hear Shale Companies' Plans for Rest of 2017

Some American oil producers may be pumping the brakes on new drilling, but as the leading shale players get set to report earnings this week, investors will be watching closely to see how much the industry is really slowing its ambitious plans for growth.

