Cable Tie-Up Unites Parents of HGTV and Animal Planet

Discovery Communications has agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive for $11.9 billion, a bet that a bigger footprint in lifestyle programming-like the kind seen on TLC, HGTV and Food Network-will help it weather the upheaval in cable television.

VW Contends With New Legal Woes

Volkswagen faces fresh legal pressure over its emissions-cheating scandal after European Union authorities for the first time recommended fraud charges against two company officials.

Boeing Creates New Avionics and Electronics Unit

Boeing is creating a new unit to develop and build aircraft avionic systems, expanding its strategy of insourcing key technology to cut costs.

GM Hires Jeep Hackers as Detroit Battles Silicon Valley for Tech Talent

Chris Valasek and Charlie Miller made names for themselves a couple of years ago when they remotely hacked into a Jeep. Now they are going to work for General Motors.

HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

Alphabet Sees Power in Molten Salt, a New Moonshot

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is pitching an idea to store power from renewable energy in tanks of molten salt and cold liquid, an example of the tech giant trying to marry its far-reaching ambitions with business demand.

HBO Says Some Programming Stolen in Cyberattack

HBO, home of "Game of Thrones," is the latest entertainment company to be hacked and have its content leaked online. Chief Executive Richard Plepler confirmed that proprietary information including some of its shows was recently stolen.

LabCorp to Buy Chiltern for $1.2 Billion

Laboratory Corp. of America struck a deal to buy Chiltern International for $1.2 billion in a move to grow its stake in the drug development and contract-research industry.

Blackstone Energy to Buy Stake in Troubled Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners said Blackstone Energy Partners will acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands earlier this year.

India's Snapdeal Ends Talks to Join Flipkart in Battle With Amazon

Japan's SoftBank has been pressing for a merger of homegrown Indian e-commerce rivals Snapdeal.com, in which it owns a stake, and Flipkart-the better to take on Amazon. But Snapdeal is calling off the talks.

