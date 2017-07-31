HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

Continue Reading Below

HSBC will buy back another $2 billion in shares and left the door open to return more cash to shareholders as strong returns in its business bolster its capital.

Saint Laurent to Launch Online Sales in China

French fashion house Saint Laurent is launching online sales in China, a major step in the storied brand's efforts to expand in China's fast-growing domestic market.

Shell Shuts Down Europe's Largest Refinery After Fire

A fire at a high-voltage electricity switch station prompted the shutdown of the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which had the capacity to refine 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Charter Says It Isn't Interested in Acquiring Sprint

Sprint had proposed a merger with Charter Communications to create a media and communications giant that would be controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group.

Europeans Raise a Glass to Heineken's Low-Alcohol Beer

Heineken's profit increased in the first half of 2017, fueled by double-digit sales growth of no- and low-alcohol drinks in Europe, while its namesake brand also performed well.

More Aluminum Cars? Not So Fast

Aluminum may not be the new steel, according to a new study, as auto makers' use of a single predominant lightweight material such as aluminum in vehicles like Ford's F-150 pickup is giving way to a patchwork of materials replacing heavier sheet metal.

Hong Kong's Hutchison Sells Telecom Unit to I Squared

The conglomerate owned by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, is selling its fixed-line telecommunications business for $1.86 billion, the latest in series of deals for the sprawling firm.

These Booming Chip Makers Have a Long Memory

A handful of key earnings reports last week suggest the peak in memory prices isn't yet at hand.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

How Dow Chemical Wants to Reshape Materials

Dow executives say investors are missing the science and commercial benefits of the combination of Dow Chemical and Dow Corning.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)