Hang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit HK$9.84 Billion; Up 23% On Year

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (0011.HK) Monday reported a 23% rise for its first half net profit, thanks to solid growth in both net interest income and non-interest income.

Hang Seng Bank, a unit of HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK), said its net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 9.84 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.26 billion) from HK$8.01 billion a year earlier, while its net interest income rose 7.4% to HK$11.81 billion.

The bank declared a second interim dividend of HK$1.20 per share, bringing its total dividend to HK$2.40 for the first half.

July 31, 2017 00:47 ET (04:47 GMT)