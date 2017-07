Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up ahead of some key earnings reports in the sector.

Heineken posed profit growth for the first half of 2017 as the brewing conglomerate saw strong sales of both beer and less alcoholic beverages in Europe.

July 31, 2017