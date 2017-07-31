China Services Trade Deficit Rose to Record $29.5 Billion in June -- Update

China's services trade deficit rose to a record $29.5 billion in June from $22.5 billion in the previous month, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Monday.

The latest figure marks the country's biggest such deficit since the foreign-exchange regulator started releasing the data in 2014, according to Wind Information.

?In June, China's foreign merchandise trade surplus stood at $46.3 billion, ?up from $45.5 billion in May, ?the SAFE said?.

--Grace Zhu

