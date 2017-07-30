Charter Says It Isn't Interested in Acquiring Sprint

Sprint had proposed a merger with Charter Communications to create a media and communications giant that would be controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group.

Shell Shuts Down Europe's Largest Refinery After Fire

A fire at a high-voltage electricity switch station prompted the shutdown of the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which had the capacity to refine 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Hong Kong's Hutchison Sells Telecom Unit to I Squared

The conglomerate owned by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, is selling its fixed-line telecommunications business for $1.86 billion, the latest in series of deals for the sprawling firm.

These Booming Chip Makers Have a Long Memory

A handful of key earnings reports last week suggest the peak in memory prices isn't yet at hand.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

How Dow Chemical Wants to Reshape Materials

Dow executives say investors are missing the science and commercial benefits of the combination of Dow Chemical and Dow Corning.

iPhone's Toughest Rival in China Is WeChat, a Messaging App

As Apple prepares to launch its 10th-anniversary iPhone, it faces a quiet juggernaut in China-the WeChat platform, which alone has captured 35% of Chinese users' monthly mobile-app time.

Apple Removes VPN Apps in Nod to China Censors

Apple has removed software from its app store in China that allowed users to circumvent the country's internet filters.

A Movie Studio for Grown-Ups

Megan Ellison, the founder of Annapurna Pictures, is navigating an industry dominated by traditional players like Universal and deep-pocketed newcomers like Netflix by focusing on independent and mature films.

Tesla Model 3 Test Drive: Car Has Bite and Simple Interior

A first peek inside Tesla's new Model 3 compact car revealed a starker, cozier interior than the more spacious and luxurious Model S. But as the sedan sped off, the experience felt similar.

