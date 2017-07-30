Shell Shuts Down Europe's Largest Refinery After Fire

A fire at a high-voltage electricity switch station prompted the shutdown of the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which had the capacity to refine 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Hong Kong's Hutchison Sells Telecom Unit to I Squared

The conglomerate owned by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, is selling its fixed-line telecommunications business for $1.86 billion, the latest in series of deals for the sprawling firm.

These Booming Chip Makers Have a Long Memory

A handful of key earnings reports last week suggest the peak in memory prices isn't yet at hand.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

iPhone's Toughest Rival in China Is WeChat, a Messaging App

As Apple prepares to launch its 10th-anniversary iPhone, it faces a quiet juggernaut in China-the WeChat platform, which alone has captured 35% of Chinese users' monthly mobile-app time.

Apple Removes VPN Apps in Nod to China Censors

Apple has removed software from its app store in China that allowed users to circumvent the country's internet filters.

A Movie Studio for Grown-Ups

Megan Ellison, the founder of Annapurna Pictures, is navigating an industry dominated by traditional players like Universal and deep-pocketed newcomers like Netflix by focusing on independent and mature films.

Tesla Model 3 Test Drive: Car Has Bite and Simple Interior

A first peek inside Tesla's new Model 3 compact car revealed a starker, cozier interior than the more spacious and luxurious Model S. But as the sedan sped off, the experience felt similar.

Tesla's Big Reveal Shows a Rough Road Ahead

The Model 3, Tesla's mass market electric sedan, arrived with great fanfare Friday, but investors probably shouldn't bet on a similar reaction in the stock market.

Uber's CEO Search Reaches New Degree of Difficulty

A multibillion-dollar investment offer by SoftBank is further complicating recruitment efforts at Uber that are already bogged down by legal challenges, a lack of direction and divisions over what the company needs in a leader.

July 30, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)