On Our Radar

Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 59.5 (6) 65.7

1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.7% (5) -0.8%

1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 15

Continue Reading Below

Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (12) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.1% (12) +0.1%

0830 Core PCE Prices Jun +0.1% (11) +0.1%

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 53.2*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 56.3 (13) 57.8

1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.4% (9) +0.0%

N/A Auto Sales Jul 16.7M (10) 16.5M

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +175K (5) +158K

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 29 242K (9) 244K

0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 54.2*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 57.0 (13) 57.4

1000 Factory Orders Jun +3.0% (8) -0.8%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (13) +222K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (12) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jul +0.3% (10) +0.2%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.4B (11) $46.5B

*July Flash Reading

**all private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)