Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 59.5 (6) 65.7
1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.7% (5) -0.8%
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 15
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.4% (12) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.1% (12) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Jun +0.1% (11) +0.1%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 53.2*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 56.3 (13) 57.8
1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.4% (9) +0.0%
N/A Auto Sales Jul 16.7M (10) 16.5M
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +175K (5) +158K
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 29 242K (9) 244K
0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 54.2*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 57.0 (13) 57.4
1000 Factory Orders Jun +3.0% (8) -0.8%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (13) +222K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (12) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jul +0.3% (10) +0.2%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.4B (11) $46.5B
*July Flash Reading
**all private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 28, 2017 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)