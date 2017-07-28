U.S. Economy Glides Back to Steady, Modest Growth Path

The U.S. entered the ninth year of economic expansion on a familiar path of steady but unspectacular growth, with few obvious indications it is near exhausting itself.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the April to June period, the Commerce Department said Friday. Figures are adjusted for inflation and seasonality.

The second-quarter advance marked a rebound after a lackluster start to the year, when GDP grew at only a 1.2% pace. It is less apparent that the glimpse of stronger growth is a sign of momentum. It may rather be repeating a familiar pattern of weak winters followed by a stronger spring and summer.

"The average from the first half of the year was 1.9%, which is keeping with the idea the U.S. is fundamentally a 2% economy," said Megan Greene, chief economist at Manulife.

The U.S. emerged from the last recession in mid-2009. Just past the eight-year mark, the country is now into the third longest -- but also the slowest -- expansion since World War II, with GDP growth averaging a little more than 2%. By comparison, growth averaged 3.6% during a 10-year span in the 1990s and 4.9% during a nearly nine-year stretch in the 1960s, the only two expansions with longer durations.

President Donald Trump, who took office in January, has pledged to return the nation to the above-3% growth by overhauling the tax and regulatory systems and negotiating better trade deals. There is little to suggest a breakout is imminent.

"If a well-constructed tax reform deal is enacted this year or next, the economy may fire on all cylinders and accelerate to closer to President Trump's 3% goal," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. But, for now, the U.S. economy is firmly entrenched at a little better than 2%, he said.

At the same time, there don't appear to be any forces that will immediately derail the expansion.

In the 1960s, runaway inflation led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and curtail growth. Today, broad measures of inflation are historically weak.

In the 1990s, the tech bubble burst, crashing markets and ultimately the economy. There are signs today that stocks at least are fully valued, one potential risk for investors. But the stock boom lacks the fervor of the 1990s, when outsize internet company valuations proved unsustainable.

Absent such forces, underlying economic growth for now at least appears locked in with both households and businesses helping to propel modest growth.

Friday's GDP report showed that consumer spending rose at a 2.8% pace, an improvement from the first quarter's 1.9% rate. Consumers stepped up spending on both goods and services, possibly reflecting a broadly positive outlook since November's election. The Conference Board's index of consumer confidence in July rose to the second-highest level in 16 years.

Businesses also have been upbeat. A measure of corporate spending, nonresidential fixed investment, climbed at a 5.2% pace. While that was down from 7.2% in the previous quarter, it is still one of the best readings since 2014.

"One encouraging sign in this report is that the recovery in investment continues, while consumption is still growing steadily," said Charles Seville, U.S. sovereign analyst at Fitch Ratings.

In a sign of an improving global economy, U.S. exports expanded faster than imports. That made trade a small contributor to overall growth after a long stretch of negative effects on output from 2014 to 2016. A weaker dollar may also be contributing to the export sector's improvement.

Government outlays rose, led by a surge in federal military spending. State and local governments cut back.

Spending on home building and improvements was the biggest drag in the second quarter. Residential fixed investment dropped at a 6.8% pace, the sharpest decline since 2010.

Businesses, meanwhile, didn't restock their shelves and warehouses in the second quarter. A small decline in inventories shaved 0.02 percentage point off the headline GDP number.

Inflation eased. The price index for personal-consumption expenditures -- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge -- rose at a rate of 0.3% in the second quarter. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, increased 0.9%.

