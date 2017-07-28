Nasdaq Slides, Under Pressure From Amazon

The Nasdaq Composite extended declines, as downbeat results from internet retailing giant Amazon.com dragged down the index.

U.S. Economy Glides Back to Steady, Modest Growth Path

The U.S. entered the ninth year of economic expansion on a familiar path of steady but unspectacular growth, with few obvious indications it is near exhausting itself.

North Korea Fires Test-Missile Capable of Reaching U.S. Shores

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that experts said put the continental U.S. firmly in range of a nuclear strike.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell in July

Consumer confidence in the economy is at a 12-year high, but optimism about the future is deteriorating

U.S. Employment Costs Decelerated in Second Quarter

A broad gauge of U.S. wages and benefits advanced only modestly this spring, the latest sign of little pressure on labor costs despite what appears to be a tight labor market.

Canada GDP Roars in May

The Canadian economy grew at a surprisingly robust pace in May, led by energy and manufacturing, a result sure to reinforce market expectations of another rate rise this year.

Trump Administration to Wind Down myRA Program

The Trump administration is ending a federal retirement-savings program created by the Obama administration aimed at workers who don't have access to traditional retirement accounts.

French Economy's Growth in Second Quarter Boosts Macron After Setbacks

The French economy maintained firm growth in the second quarter, giving President Emmanuel Macron a shot in the arm as he embarks upon contentious plans to rewrite labor laws and cut public spending.

Brazil Unemployment Rate Falls to 13%

Joblessness in Brazil continued its decline in the three months ended June 30 from the previous quarter, adding to signs that Latin America's largest economy has turned a corner.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Again

U. K. consumers' mood soured again unexpectedly in July, a survey published Friday showed, with the headline index falling to the level last seen in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote as Britons grew uneasy about the country's economic situation.

