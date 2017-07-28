Tech Selloff Spreads to Europe and Asia

Stocks around the world fell as a selloff that started in U.S. tech shares rippled overseas.

French Economy's Growth in Second Quarter Boosts Macron After Setbacks

The French economy maintained firm growth in the second quarter, giving President Emmanuel Macron a shot in the arm as he embarks upon contentious plans to rewrite labor laws and cut public spending.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Again

U. K. consumers' mood soured again unexpectedly in July, a survey published Friday showed, with the headline index falling to the level last seen in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote as Britons grew uneasy about the country's economic situation.

Japan Slaps 50% Tariff on Some U.S. Beef

Japan said it would impose a temporary 50% tariff on frozen beef from the U.S. and several other countries, a move that could inflame trade tensions.

Chinese Investors Are Fueling Hong Kong's Stock-Market Rally

Mainland investors are gobbling up an increasing share of the Hong Kong stock market, helping to push the Hang Seng Index to its highest level in two years even as markets at home flounder.

Japan Needs to Boost Infrastructure Spending to Spur Inflation, Abe's Adviser Says

Japan should spend $900 billion on infrastructure projects over the coming years to boost inflation as part of a bold policy mix of fiscal and monetary instruments under a new Bank of Japan governor, a close adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in an exclusive interview.

Japan Inflation Fails to Gain Momentum in June

Japanese prices rose for the sixth straight month in June but failed to gain momentum, leaving inflation well short of the government's 2% target.

BOJ Set to Keep Policy Settings on Hold, Summary Shows

The Bank of Japan is likely to keep its current policy framework on hold, as long as momentum toward 2% inflation is maintained, a summary of opinions among the bank's policy setters indicated Friday.

Fed Nominee Quarles: Bank Stress Tests Need More Transparency

Randal Quarles, Donald Trump's pick to become the Federal Reserve's point person on financial regulation, told lawmakers he would support changes to the central bank's stress tests for big banks.

Commerce Secretary Says Trump's Steel Protection Plan Has Stalled

President Donald Trump's pledge to provide big import protection to U.S. steelmakers has gotten bogged down in "complexity," with no clear deadline for completion, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Congress.

