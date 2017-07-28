Big Oil Posts Healthy Profits

The largest U.S. energy companies reported robust profits on Friday, continuing a quarter in which the world's big oil firms reported their strongest gains since a pronounced price crash began in 2014.

Oil Gains on OPEC Cuts, Rising Demand

Oil prices rose every day this week, their best since December, as renewed optimism about falling supply and rising demand refuel a rally.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by Two

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 766, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, now a unit of General Electric Co.

Fiat Chrysler Gets Approval to Sell Diesel Vehicles Amid Ongoing Emissions Probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received approval from government regulators to sell 2017 model year vehicles equipped with diesel engines after a months-long delay and amid a probe into the company's alleged use of illegal emissions software.

J.P. Morgan Taps Renewable-Energy Markets

J.P. Morgan Chase is following rivals such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in seeking to tap renewable-energy markets by striking deals that offset its own power needs.

Chevron Swings to Profit, Buoyed by Cost Cuts

Chevron swung to a profit in the second quarter as it benefited from higher crude oil and natural gas prices and efforts to cut costs throughout its operations.

Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Halliburton to Settle SEC Allegations Over Angola Payments

Halliburton has agreed to pay more than $29.2 million to settle federal charges that it made illegal payments to an Angolan company as it worked to secure oil-field services contracts.

An Electric Maserati? Fiat Chrysler CEO Says It's on the Way

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models after 2019 and that by early next decade more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

Former Petrobras CEO Arrested in Corruption Probe

Brazilian federal police arrested Aldemir Bendine, a former chief executive of Petrobras and Banco do Brasil, as part of a widespread corruption investigation.

