Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Rig-Count Data

Oil prices ticked higher, hitting a two-month high ahead of a key reading on U.S. production activity.

Chevron Swings to Profit, Buoyed by Cost Cuts

Chevron swung to a profit in the second quarter as it benefited from higher crude oil and natural gas prices and efforts to cut costs throughout its operations.

Big Oil Posts Healthy Profits

The largest U.S. energy companies reported robust profits on Friday, continuing a quarter in which the world's big oil firms reported their strongest gains since a pronounced price crash began in 2014.

J.P. Morgan Taps Renewable-Energy Markets

J.P. Morgan Chase is following rivals such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in seeking to tap renewable-energy markets by striking deals that offset its own power needs.

Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Halliburton to Settle SEC Allegations Over Angola Payments

Halliburton has agreed to pay more than $29.2 million to settle federal charges that it made illegal payments to an Angolan company as it worked to secure oil-field services contracts.

An Electric Maserati? Fiat Chrysler CEO Says It's on the Way

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models after 2019 and that by early next decade more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

Former Petrobras CEO Arrested in Corruption Probe

Brazilian federal police arrested Aldemir Bendine, a former chief executive of Petrobras and Banco do Brasil, as part of a widespread corruption investigation.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Li Ka-Shing Leads Hong Kong's Europe Buying Spree With Ista Deal

A joint venture backed by Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing agreed to acquire Germany's Ista International GmbH for about $5.3 billion, betting on the increasing adoption of so-called smart metering technology to cut water and power consumption.

July 28, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)