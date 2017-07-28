Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Halliburton to Settle SEC Allegations Over Angola Payments

Halliburton has agreed to pay more than $29.2 million to settle federal charges that it made illegal payments to an Angolan company as it worked to secure oil-field services contracts.

An Electric Maserati? Fiat Chrysler CEO Says It's on the Way

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models after 2019 and that by early next decade more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

Former Petrobras CEO Arrested in Corruption Probe

Brazilian federal police arrested Aldemir Bendine, a former chief executive of Petrobras and Banco do Brasil, as part of a widespread corruption investigation.

Oil Prices Rise on Building Momentum

Oil prices rose to fresh two-month highs Thursday on building momentum from recent inventory declines.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Li Ka-Shing Leads Hong Kong's Europe Buying Spree With Ista Deal

A joint venture backed by Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing agreed to acquire Germany's Ista International GmbH for about $5.3 billion, betting on the increasing adoption of so-called smart metering technology to cut water and power consumption.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

Qatar, Prepared for Saudi-Led Embargo, Weathers Standoff

The tiny emirate of Qatar is withstanding a far-reaching embargo by Saudi-led Arab nations because it has drawn the right lessons from its previous neighborhood squabble.

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The U.K. said it would ban the sale of cars powered by traditional internal-combustion engines by 2040, joining other European regulators in a bold push toward electric cars that remain unpopular in the mass market.

July 28, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)