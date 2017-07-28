Uber's CEO Search Reaches New Degree of Difficulty

A multibillion-dollar investment offer by SoftBank is further complicating recruitment efforts at Uber that are already bogged down by legal challenges, a lack of direction and divisions over what the company needs in a leader.

Big Oil Posts Healthy Profits

The largest U.S. energy companies reported robust profits on Friday, continuing a quarter in which the world's big oil firms reported their strongest gains since a pronounced price crash began in 2014.

Fiat Chrysler Gets Approval to Sell Diesel Vehicles Amid Ongoing Emissions Probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received approval from government regulators to sell 2017 model year vehicles equipped with diesel engines after a months-long delay and amid a probe into the company's alleged use of illegal emissions software.

FDA Wants Nicotine in Cigarettes to Be Cut to Nonaddictive Levels

U.S. health officials said they want tobacco companies to make all cigarettes with such low levels of nicotine that they are no longer addictive, part of a regulatory overhaul that threatens Big Tobacco's main moneymaker.

Barclays Pushed to Loss by Africa Write-Down

Barclays swung to a second-quarter net loss as it took a hit on the disposal of its Africa operations and higher provisions for conduct costs.

Tesla Model 3 Arrives as Elon Musk Tries to Manage Expectations

Tesla's Elon Musk is set to take the stage Friday evening at an event to showcase the first deliveries of the sedan he hopes will help transform his niche car company into a more mass-market maker.

UBS, Credit Suisse Boost Earnings After Strategic Shift

UBS and Credit Suisse posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, suggesting their bets on managing money for well-heeled clients have paid off.

Insurers Relieved as 'Skinny' Health Bill Fails but Warn of Rising Rates, Exits From Exchanges

Senate Republicans' failure to pass their limited health bill is a relief for health insurers, but it leaves the companies struggling with increasingly urgent questions as they make decisions about participating in the Affordable Care Act's exchanges.

American Airlines Profit Falls, But Revenue Rises

American Airlines Group's profit fell in the second quarter, even as the carrier said strong revenue and demand trends would lift performance through the rest of the year.

Shareholders Call for Independent Trustee to Take Over Adeptus Health

Adeptus Health's shareholders are asking a bankruptcy judge to approve the appointment of an independent trustee to take over much of the emergency- room operator, accusing the company's management of colluding with its largest lender in a loan-to-own takeover scheme.

