Big Oil Posts Healthy Profits

Continue Reading Below

The largest U.S. energy companies reported robust profits on Friday, continuing a quarter in which the world's big oil firms reported their strongest gains since a pronounced price crash began in 2014.

Fiat Chrysler Gets Approval to Sell Diesel Vehicles Amid Ongoing Emissions Probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received approval from government regulators to sell 2017 model year vehicles equipped with diesel engines after a months-long delay and amid a probe into the company's alleged use of illegal emissions software.

FDA Seeks to Reduce Nicotine in Cigarettes to Nonaddictive Levels

U.S. health officials said they are considering new standards that would require tobacco companies to reduce nicotine in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels, as part of a sweeping review of industry regulations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Barclays Pushed to Loss by Africa Write-Down

Barclays swung to a second-quarter net loss as it took a hit on the disposal of its Africa operations and higher provisions for conduct costs.

Tesla Model 3 Arrives as Elon Musk Tries to Manage Expectations

Tesla's Elon Musk is set to take the stage Friday evening at an event to showcase the first deliveries of the sedan he hopes will help transform his niche car company into a more mass-market maker.

UBS, Credit Suisse Boost Earnings After Strategic Shift

UBS and Credit Suisse posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, suggesting their bets on managing money for well-heeled clients have paid off.

Insurers Relieved as 'Skinny' Health Bill Fails but Warn of Rising Rates, Exits From Exchanges

Senate Republicans' failure to pass their limited health bill is a relief for health insurers, but it leaves the companies struggling with increasingly urgent questions as they make decisions about participating in the Affordable Care Act's exchanges.

Uber's CEO Search Reaches New Degree of Difficulty

A multibillion-dollar investment offer by SoftBank is further complicating recruitment efforts at Uber that are already bogged down by legal challenges, a lack of direction and divisions over what the company needs in a leader.

American Airlines Profit Falls, But Revenue Rises

American Airlines Group's profit fell in the second quarter, even as the carrier said strong revenue and demand trends would lift performance through the rest of the year.

Sears Canada's Largest Stockholders Call Off Joint Bankruptcy Bid

Two hedge-fund managers called off a potential joint bankruptcy deal for Sears Canada, clearing the way for other bidders to challenge the two largest shareholders.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)