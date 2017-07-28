Big Oil Posts Healthy Profits

Continue Reading Below

The largest U.S. energy companies reported robust profits on Friday, continuing a quarter in which the world's big oil firms reported their strongest gains since a pronounced price crash began in 2014.

FDA Seeks to Reduce Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes to Nonaddictive Levels

Federal U.S. health officials said they are considering new standards that would require tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels, as part of a sweeping review of industry regulations.

Barclays Pushed to Loss by Africa Write-Down

Barclays swung to a second-quarter net loss as it took a hit on the disposal of its Africa operations and higher provisions for conduct costs.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Model 3 Arrives as Elon Musk Tries to Manage Expectations

Tesla's Elon Musk is set to take the stage Friday evening at an event to showcase the first deliveries of the sedan he hopes will help transform his niche car company into a more mass-market maker.

UBS, Credit Suisse Boost Earnings After Strategic Shift

UBS and Credit Suisse posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, suggesting their bets on managing money for well-heeled clients have paid off.

American Airlines Profit Falls, But Revenue Rises

American Airlines Group said profit fell in the second quarter despite a sharp increase in revenue due in part to higher ticket pricing and improved business domestically and in Latin America.

Sears Canada's Largest Stockholders Call Off Joint Bankruptcy Bid

Two hedge-fund managers called off a potential joint bankruptcy deal for Sears Canada, clearing the way for other bidders to challenge the two largest shareholders.

Wells Fargo to Refund $80 Million to Auto-Loan Customers

Wells Fargo said it plans to refund certain auto-loan customers who may have been improperly charged for some auto insurance.

Merck Earnings Rise On Cancer-Drug Sales

Merck said its second-quarter earnings rose as the drugmaker recorded blockbuster growth for its cancer drug Keytruda.

Santander Upbeat on Banco Popular Buy as Profit Rises

Santander reported a rise in second-quarter profit and said its recent acquisition of Banco Popular Español would boost returns as Spain's economic recovery accelerates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)