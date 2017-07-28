Energy Stocks Up On Exxon, Chevron Earnings - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose after strong earnings reports from the largest U.S. oil companies. Exxon Mobil nearly doubled its quarterly profit, with income rising to $3.35 billion, while Chevron said second-quarter profits rose sharply to $1.45 billion in the second quarter. The reports echoed those from international giants, Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell and Total earlier in the week with the five companies generating an aggregate $30 billion in cash for the quarter. The energy sector was also supported by oil's completion of its biggest weekly percentage price gain so far this year.
July 28, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)