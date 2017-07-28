China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 28 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,654,086 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,760 12,760 12,440 12,570 13,290 -720 6 54
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Sep-17 13,480 13,600 12,500 13,060 13,445 -385 686,942 364,704
Oct-17 13,650 13,650 12,595 12,910 13,545 -635 172 204
Nov-17 13,555 13,685 12,595 13,005 13,545 -540 17,340 23,444
Jan-18 16,105 16,380 14,935 15,665 16,010 -345 925,092 255,302
Mar-18 16,310 16,440 15,140 15,975 16,055 -80 24 104
Apr-18 15,800 15,800 15,800 15,800 16,090 -290 2 58
May-18 16,300 16,510 15,150 15,775 16,165 -390 24,462 29,158
Jun-18 16,255 16,370 15,325 15,770 16,220 -450 38 66
Jul-18 16,235 16,235 16,200 16,215 16,220 -5 8 22
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 28, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)