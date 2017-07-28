BT Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Drops 2%, Backs FY18 Forecast

BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) Friday reported a 2% fall in its headline adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 after booking higher costs, but backed its full-year guidance.

The U.K.-based telecommunications and TV provider made an adjusted ebitda, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with GBP1.82 billion a year earlier, on revenue of GBP5.84 billion, compared with GBP5.78 billion.

BT said it continues to expect to report adjusted ebitda for the year ended March 31,2018 of GBP7.5 billion to GBP7.6 billion.

Net profit for the quarter was GBP285 million, compared with GBP588 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Separately BT announced that it has appointed Marc Allera chief executive of the combined BT consumer business and Cathryn Ross director of regulatory affairs.

