BNP Paribas Profit Falls But Beats Forecasts

French bank BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) reported better-than-expected net profit for the second quarter, aided by strong results at its corporate and investment banking business.

The Paris-based lender, France's largest listed bank by assets, said Friday net profit fell 6.4% to 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion), from EUR2.56 billion a year earlier. That beat analysts' expectations for a profit of EUR1.94 billion, according to a poll by data provider FactSet.

Revenue declined 3.4% to EUR10.94 billion. Excluding a one-time capital gain of EUR597 million in the quarter a year ago, revenue in the second quarter rose.

July 28, 2017 01:33 ET (05:33 GMT)