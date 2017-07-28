Belgium's Inflation Rate Accelerates in July

Belgium's annual inflation rate increased in July, rising to 1.78% from 1.60% in June, the central bank said Friday.

Energy prices remain significantly above a year ago, the bank said.

In recent weeks, the price of air tickets, hotel rooms and entertainment items rose.

The inflation rate, stripping of energy products, rose to 1.5% on the year, from 1.2% in June.

