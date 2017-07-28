Amazon Weighs on Tech Sector -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies were under pressure after a surprisingly weak earnings report from Amazon.com.

Amazon posted its skimpiest quarterly profit in about two years as spending on warehouses, delivery capacity and data centers ate into the margins it made on $38 billion in quarterly sales--a growth rate of 25%.

Troubled ride-hailing giant Uber is interviewing Jeff Immelt, the outgoing chief executive of General Electric for the CEO job vacated by controversial Uber founder Travis Kalanick, The Wall Street Journal reported.

July 28, 2017 18:14 ET (22:14 GMT)