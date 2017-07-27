Tech Stocks Weigh on Markets

Technology stocks slid abruptly Thursday, pulling major stock indexes in the U.S. away from record territory.

The Bull Market's Growth Problem

Under the hood of the stock market rally, signs the 8-year bull market may be nearing its end.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though broader trends remain consistent with steady job gains.

Oil Price's Advance Slows Amid Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil prices set new highs going back nearly two months, but a strong rally has stalled with analysts and brokers warning there may not be enough big buyers to keep up momentum from recent inventory declines.

U.S. Homeownership Rate Jumps From 50-Year Low

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed to 63.7% in the second quarter, a signal that the sharp downward spiral that began after the housing crash is finally reversing.

Scandal-Hit Libor to Be Phased Out

In five years' time Libor should be no more. A top U.K. regulator said it will phase out the London interbank offered rate, a scandal-plagued benchmark that is used to set the price of trillions of dollars of loans across the world.

Party Time! Weak Dollar Unleashes Record Stock Run

A pickup in global growth and a weakening dollar are boosting profits at many U.S. exporters, helping support the yearslong rally in the stock market and tipping major indexes to new records.

Encouraging Signals About U.S. Factories and Underlying Demand

Economic reports Thursday boosted hopes for a strong report Friday on gross domestic product in the second quarter.

CFTC Nominees Vow to Finish Derivatives Rule, Disagree on Details

The three nominees for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission promised to complete a long-delayed rule on position limits in derivative markets, though the two Republicans and one Democrat made clear they disagreed on the specifics.

Democratic Senator Calls on Finra to Step Up Oversight of Dark Pools

Sen. Mark Warner is pressuring Wall Street's self-regulatory body to step up oversight of private trading venues operated by brokers that have become major competitors to public stock exchanges.

July 27, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)