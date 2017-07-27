Federal Reserve Lifts Global Stocks

Stocks were subdued but broadly positive in Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations for increases in U.S. interest rates.

Fed Ready to Shrink Bondholdings as Soon as September

The Fed signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy.

Fed Nominee Quarles: Bank Rules Need 'Refinements'

Randal Quarles and Joseph Otting are both set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Digital-Coin Companies Shrug Off SEC Scrutiny

Some companies planning sales of digital coins said they wouldn't be deterred by the SEC's plans to restrain the hot, new fundraising method, possibly setting up a showdown with U.S. regulators.

South Korea's GDP Grows 0.6% in Second Quarter

South Korea's economy downshifted a gear in the second quarter after sharply accelerating in the first three months of the year, but still looks on course to post solid growth this year, helped by the latest government stimulus measures.

Senate GOP's Fallback Health Plan Picks Up Support

Senate GOP leaders picked up support Wednesday for their plan to pass a scaled-back bill to repeal a handful of elements in the current health law, and then open negotiations with House Republicans to try to bring together their two very different bills.

Officials to Release Tax Plan Principles This Week

Top congressional Republicans and Trump administration officials plan to release their tax-policy principles at the end of this week, said two people briefed on those discussions.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Selic Rate Another Percentage Point

Brazil's central bank reduced its overnight lending rate Wednesday for the seventh time since August, bringing the country's notoriously high interest rates into the single digits for the first time in nearly four years.

SEC Chairman Puts in a Good Word for Active Investing

Stock pickers may have a friend in the new head of the SEC, who told an audience that his investments in actively managed mutual funds have performed better than passive investments.

U.K. Regulator to Hold More Firms' Bosses Accountable

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to widen the scope of rules designed to hold senior bosses personally to account for a firm's misconduct.

July 27, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)