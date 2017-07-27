Oil Price's Advance Slows Amid Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil prices set new highs going back nearly two months, but a strong rally has stalled with analysts and brokers warning there may not be enough big buyers to keep up momentum from recent inventory declines.

EIA Reports Small Rise in U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

Natural-gas prices surged after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies rose by 17 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 21, smaller than expected.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

American Electric Power to Invest $4.5 Billion in Wind Farm Project

American Electric Power said it will spend $4.5 billion to develop the one of the largest wind farms in the U.S. and a related 350-mile transmission line.

Berkshire Wins a Round in Competition for Oncor

A bankruptcy judge will consider approval of Berkshire's proposed takeover of the Texas utility on Aug. 21. Paul Singer's Elliott Management had sought a later date, saying it needed more time to raise financing for its rival restructuring proposal.

Qatar, Prepared for Saudi-Led Embargo, Weathers Standoff

The tiny emirate of Qatar is withstanding a far-reaching embargo by Saudi-led Arab nations because it has drawn the right lessons from its previous neighborhood squabble.

U.S. Shale Threatens Chemical Element of Aramco's IPO

An expected surge in U.S. petrochemicals output challenges one of the main pillars of the energy giant's plans to list.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure to Buy Ista in $5.3 Billion Deal

Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure is set to acquire Germany's Ista International for about $5.3 billion.

Investors to Big Oil: Restrain Yourselves

Three years into an oil-price slump, investors want the world's biggest oil companies to do something they have historically struggled with: Maintain some financial discipline.

July 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)