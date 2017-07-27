Amazon's Revenue Rises 25%, but Profit Falls on Heavy Spending

Amazon revenue climbed as the retailer bucked an industry slump with its dominance of online shopping. Profit fell 77%, more than expected, as the company spent heavily to expand.

Trump Comments on U.S. Factories Make It Awkward for Apple

Thanks to comments made by President Donald Trump, Apple suddenly faces new pressure to build factories in the U.S.

Twitter's Election-Fueled Growth Fizzles

Twitter posted no meaningful increase in users after getting a bump three months ago from the U.S. presidential election, sending shares down 11% and stressing the challenges the social-media company faces.

Intel Finds Room to Boost Revenue

Intel Corp. said adjusted quarterly profit increased as the company posted revenue growth in many of its units despite growing competition in core markets.

'Unlimited' Boosts Verizon Subscribers

After losing subscribers earlier this year, Verizon Communications Inc. turned things around in the second quarter. But it came at a price.

Procter & Gamble, Activist Spar Over Latest Results

Procter & Gamble Co. sparred with activist investor Nelson Peltz on Thursday, with the two sides debating whether the company's latest results prove a turnaround is taking hold.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Briefly Becomes World's Richest Person

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos briefly became the richest person in the world as the online retailer's stock rose ahead of quarterly results.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Samsung Posts Record Profit After Tough Year

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off a year of tumult by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components that even its rivals can't do without.

An Electric Maserati? Fiat Chrysler CEO Says It's on the Way

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models after 2019 and that by early next decade more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

