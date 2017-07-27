'Unlimited' Boosts Verizon Subscribers

Verizon Communications gained net wireless subscribers in the quarter, as the continued expansion of its unlimited wireless data plans helped the company recover from its first ever quarterly net subscriber loss last quarter.

Twitter Struggles to Add New Users, Sending Shares Down

Twitter reported its second quarterly decline in revenue since going public and showed no growth in users from the prior quarter.

Procter & Gamble Profit Bucks Proxy Fight

Procter & Gamble, facing a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz, posted higher profit in the most recent quarter despite a slump in consumer spending on staples from diapers to toothpaste.

UPS Delivers on Growing Demand, Improved Pricing

United Parcel Service Inc. posted a stronger-than-expected second quarter, paced by domestic business that squeezed more profit from growing volume.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Mastercard Results Beat Estimates as Consumers Boost Spending

Mastercard reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter as consumers boosted their spending.

Diageo Earnings Gain on Higher Prices, Wider Profit Margins

Diageo reported improved earnings for the year and raised its target for profit-margin growth as the world's largest spirits maker benefited from currency moves and sales growth across its major regions.

Starbucks Takes Full Ownership of East China Business

Starbucks said it would pay roughly $1.3 billion to become the full owner of its East China joint venture in a bid to expand its presence in Asia.

AstraZeneca Shares Dive After Major Setback Over Cancer Drugs

AstraZeneca said a combination of two of its new oncology drugs failed to shrink lung cancer tumors in a clinical trial, casting doubt on a central part of its ambitious growth plans. Shares fell 16%.

July 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)