'Unlimited' Boosts Verizon Subscribers

Verizon Communications gained net wireless subscribers in the quarter, as the continued expansion of its unlimited wireless data plans helped the company recover from its first ever quarterly net subscriber loss last quarter.

Twitter User Growth Slows

Twitter reported its second quarterly decline in revenue since going public and showed no growth in users from the prior quarter.

Procter & Gamble Struggles to See Revenue Growth

Procter & Gamble Co. said Thursday it made progress this year in efforts to lift sluggish sales of its top brands as the consumer-products giant fends off calls to continue trimming its product portfolio.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

AstraZeneca Shares Dive After Major Setback Over Cancer Drugs

AstraZeneca said a combination of two of its new oncology drugs failed to shrink lung cancer tumors in a clinical trial, casting doubt on a central part of its ambitious growth plans. Shares fell 16%.

Toyota's Cure for EV Range Anxiety: A Better Battery

Toyota Motor believes it has mastered the technology and production process for a new lithium-ion battery that could slash charging time and double the range of electric vehicles.

KKR Earnings Soar

KKR's second-quarter profit surged as its portfolio appreciated and transaction fees increased.

Comcast Profit and Revenue Beat Analysts' Expectations

Comcast Corp.'s entertainment unit surged in the second quarter, helped by the strong box-office performance of "The Fate of the Furious," lifting profit and revenue even as cable video subscriber losses ticked up.

Deutsche Bank Hit by Deep Revenue Declines Amid Overhaul

Deutsche Bank cost-cutting moves helped it beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, but revenue fell in all three business divisions as its chief executive faces pressure to revive results amid a broad restructuring.

