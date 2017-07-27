Deutsche Bank Hit by Deep Revenue Declines Amid Overhaul

Deutsche Bank cost-cutting moves helped it beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, but revenue fell in all three business divisions as its chief executive faces pressure to revive results amid a broad restructuring.

AstraZeneca Faces Major Setback Over Cancer Drugs

AstraZeneca said a combination of two of its new oncology drugs failed to shrink lung cancer tumors in a closely watched clinical trial, casting doubt on a central part of the company's ambitious growth plans.

Shell Leads Big Oil Revival Despite Crude Price Slump

Three years into a dramatic slump in oil prices, big oil companies seem to have adapted their businesses to a point where they can still generate cash and reduce debt levels even at current oil prices.

AB InBev Profit Jumps Despite Falling U.S. Market Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported surging profit following last year's integration of rival beer giant SABMiller, but said its sales continued to decline in the U.S. and Brazil, its two largest markets.

Era of Jumbo Jet Nears End as Airbus Slashes A380 Production

European plane maker Airbus again cut production plans for its A380 superjumbo, bringing nearer to an end the era of the big, four-engine long-haul jets closely associated with the rise of global jet-setting.

Nestlé Posts Lackluster Growth Amid Investor Pressure

Nestlé said first-half sales fell slightly but profit jumped, as the packaged-food giant navigates changing consumer tastes and stepped-up pressure from investors to boost profitability

RBS to Spend More Than $1 Billion to Appease European Authorities

RBS will spend more than $1 billion on measures to increase competition in the U.K. banking market to atone for breaking European Union rules following its bailout during the financial crisis.

Samsung Posts Record Profit After Tough Year

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off a year of tumult by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components that even its rivals can't do without.

Amazon Enters Singapore With a Pitch to Big Spenders

Amazon.com is launching in Singapore with a twist: It is targeting loyal, time-strapped shoppers by starting with its more limited one- and two-hour subscription delivery option.

Have Stocks? Need Cash? Call Goldman Sachs

The Wall Street firm known for its investment banking and trading is moving deeper into retail lending with a new Fidelity Investments partnership. The deal enables Goldman to offer loans to roughly six million accounts.

July 27, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)