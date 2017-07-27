Shell's Second-Quarter Earnings Rise Sharply

Shell said net profit rose to $1.9 billion from $239 million in the same period last year as cash generation increased sharply in the quarter, indicating the company is continuing to adapt to lower oil prices.

AB InBev Profit Jumps Despite Falling U.S. Market Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported surging profit following last year's integration of rival beer giant SABMiller, but said its sales continued to decline in the U.S. and Brazil, its two largest markets.

Airbus Earnings Hit by Lower Aircraft Deliveries

Airbus posted a 34% fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower aircraft deliveries, and said it further cut production plans for its A380 superjumbo.

Deutsche Bank Posts Sharp Rise in Profit on Cost Cuts

Deutsche Bank cost-cutting moves helped it beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, but revenue fell in all three business divisions as its chief executive faces pressure to revive results amid a broad restructuring.

Nestlé Posts Lackluster Growth Amid Investor Pressure

Nestlé said first-half sales fell slightly but profit jumped, as the packaged-food giant navigates changing consumer tastes and stepped-up pressure from investors to boost profitability

Have Stocks? Need Cash? Call Goldman Sachs

The Wall Street firm known for its investment banking and trading is moving deeper into retail lending with a new Fidelity Investments partnership. The deal enables Goldman to offer loans to roughly six million accounts.

Samsung Posts Record Profit After Tough Year

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off a year of tumult by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components that even its rivals can't do without.

Amazon Enters Singapore With a Pitch to Big Spenders

Amazon.com is launching in Singapore with a twist: It is targeting loyal, time-strapped shoppers by starting with its more limited one- and two-hour subscription delivery option.

Noble's Shriveled Asian Roots Won't Catch Much Rain

Noble's share price fell nearly 50% after it warned of another big loss and said it planned to sell of most of its global oil-and-gas assets. What's left may have trouble surviving on its own.

Former Fiat Chrysler Executives Charged With Making Illegal Payments to UAW Leaders

A federal grand jury indicted a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive on charges he made illegal payments to United Auto Workers union leaders and pocketed money from a fund set up to train workers, U.S. officials said.

July 27, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)