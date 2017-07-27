Fresenius Medical Care 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 1.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Net Revenue 4,474 +11% 21 4,026
EBIT 601 +5% 21 571
Net Income Attributable 280 +6% 21 264
Basic Earnings Per Share - Ordinary 0.91 +6% 21 0.86
Dividend Per Share 1.05 +9% 14 0.96
Target Price 91.04 16
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research and Factset.
