Fresenius Medical Care 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 1.

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Net Revenue 4,474 +11% 21 4,026

EBIT 601 +5% 21 571

Net Income Attributable 280 +6% 21 264

Basic Earnings Per Share - Ordinary 0.91 +6% 21 0.86

Dividend Per Share 1.05 +9% 14 0.96

Target Price 91.04 16

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research and Factset.

July 27, 2017 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)