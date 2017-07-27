Consumer Shares Rise -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of consumer companies rose as investors rotated out of sectors with higher valuations such as tech and biotech.

Air France-KLM, China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines strengthened their partnership with the latter two each buying a 10% stake in the Franco-Dutch carrier.

In China and Hong Kong, retailers are depending less on traditional advertising and more on "key opinion leaders"--celebrities or bloggers with large social-media followings--according to one brokerage. "Ultimately, legacy brands will face an onslaught of competition from new brands which now have a means, through social media and KOLs, to gain consumer mind and wallet share," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

