China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, July 27 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 832,812 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,155 13,400 13,155 13,290 13,645 -355 22 54
Sep-17 13,400 13,540 13,325 13,445 13,600 -155 384,880 394,310
Oct-17 13,510 13,635 13,500 13,545 13,645 -100 56 158
Nov-17 13,535 13,635 13,450 13,545 13,715 -170 5,216 18,088
Jan-18 15,965 16,145 15,815 16,010 16,215 -205 430,404 244,984
Mar-18 16,050 16,170 16,005 16,055 16,380 -325 12 96
Apr-18 16,110 16,135 16,030 16,090 16,400 -310 6 60
May-18 16,085 16,285 16,000 16,165 16,420 -255 12,210 26,068
Jun-18 16,220 16,220 16,220 16,220 16,395 -175 4 48
Jul-18 16,220 16,220 16,220 16,220 16,350 -130 2 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)