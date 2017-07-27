BBVA Profit Falls Slightly on Lower Trading Income

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA on Thursday said that net profit fell slightly in the second quarter versus a year earlier on lower trading income from its bond portfolio.

BBVA said net profit was 1.1 billion euros in the second quarter of this year compared to EUR1.2 billion a year earlier.

The Spanish lender said net interest income rose in the second quarter to EUR4.48 billion compared to EUR4.2 billion a year earlier.

Net interest income, a key profit driver for retail banks, is the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits.

BBVA's capital ratio was 11.1% in June 2017 under international regulations known as "fully loaded" Basel III criteria. BBVA, as well as Spanish peer Banco Santander SA, have among the lowest ratios of major European banks and investors are closely watching how it builds its capital.

Write to Jeannette Neumann at jeannette.neumann@wsj.com

July 27, 2017 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)