Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) Wednesday said it has made an investment in virtual reality entertainment and technology company Within Unlimited, Inc, without disclosing financial details.

Shares at 1501 GMT, down 9 pence, or 0.6%, at 1,552 pence valuing the company at GBP19.75 billion.

July 26, 2017 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)