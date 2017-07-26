Treasurys Strengthen Following Fed Statement

U.S. government-bond prices rose Wednesday, rebounding from a previous-day selloff as buyers returned to the market after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady.

Bonds rallied after the central bank held course and officials issued a statement that some investors and analysts said offered few surprises.

Among relatively few updates to their previous statement, officials said they could start shrinking the Fed's large portfolio of bonds "relatively soon," as opposed to "this year." They also said inflation measures "are running below" their 2% target instead of "somewhat below" target, a tweak analysts said indicated slightly more concern about recently tepid inflation data and was supportive of bond prices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 2.285% from 2.328% Tuesday, recovering after its largest one-day increase in nearly five months. Yields fall as prices rise.

"A variety of factors" caused long-term bond yields to rise Tuesday, "and now we're getting a reversal of that because we didn't get much from the Fed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Société Générale SA.

This week's swings are just the latest in a series for the bond market.

Treasurys sold off sharply at the end of June amid signs that major central banks outside of the U.S. were poised to start scaling back stimulus programs. They then rallied as central-bank officials in the U.S. and Europe turned a spotlight on soft inflation, suggesting they would be cautious in tightening monetary policy.

Inflation is a main threat to government bonds, eroding the purchasing power of their fixed returns.

In addition to the Fed meeting, traders on Wednesday were keeping an eye on Washington, where the Senate is proceeding with a complex effort to overhaul the health-care system.

Some investors see the legislative maneuvering as a test for whether Congress can ultimately pass tax cuts, which could lead to higher bond yields by boosting inflation. Passing tax cuts could also force the government to issue more bonds, further weighing on the prices of outstanding Treasury debt.

