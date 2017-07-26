Telecoms Rise on AT&T Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose after a strong earnings report from an industry giant.
Continue Reading Below
AT&T shares rallied after it posted earnings growth despite subscriber losses, helped by a trend among customers to bundle services. The results vindicated the telecom giant's strategy of fending off price competition in cell-phone service by diversifying its portfolio of businesses, AT&T has acquired companies such as satellite television provider DirecTV and cross-sold other services to the acquired customers.
-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 26, 2017 17:35 ET (21:35 GMT)