Oil Gains After Forecast of Falling Stocks

Oil prices advanced Wednesday, after an industry group predicted that official data later in the day will show that U.S. inventories fell sharply last week.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.5% to $50.60 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.8% at $48.25 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday estimated that U.S. supplies dropped by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended July 21. That is quadruple the drop projected in a Wall Street Journal survey for the official data from the Energy Information Administration that will be released later Wednesday.

The API's forecasts often vary significantly from the official data. But if the EIA data shows a similar decline to API's, prices will rise even more, said Michael McCarthy, an analyst at CMC Markets.

That comes as "oil prices are returning to a high level of volatility," he added.

Though prices are rising on less inventory, increased seasonal demand and reduced imports, the recent price bump is seen as a short-term trend, said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank.

"It doesn't change much in the longer-term situation of the market. The market is going to be over supplied," Mr. Weinberg said.

The EIA noted in a new report Tuesday that producers map out their oil-drilling plans based on cash flow. In the Permian shale play, where most of future U.S crude-output growth is expected to come from, operators have been able to "maintain positive cash flow because of lower costs, higher productivity and increased hedging activities."

That dynamic means the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must devise a plan to keep prices at a level that isn't too encouraging for additional U.S. production, but still profitable enough for their own members, said Gao Jian, an analyst at SCI International. The group led an agreement to cut production by 2% of the daily global average this year, but the pact's effectiveness remains very much in question.

As a result, Saudi Arabia on Monday said not only will it reduce August exports by a million barrels a day versus year-earlier levels, but that the kingdom will also monitor export levels to gauge peers' compliance levels. As Iraq and Ecuador are producing more oil than the OPEC deal mandates, "cracks might start to emerge amongst the cooperating members, " said BMI Research.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.03% to $1.57 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $466.50 a metric ton, up $4.75 from the previous settlement.

