Fed Ready to Shrink Bondholdings as Soon as September

Continue Reading Below

The Fed signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy.

Dow, Nasdaq Close at Records After Fed Stands Pat

U.S. stock indexes held steady after the Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged and indicated it would likely act soon to begin shrinking its bond portfolio.

Senate Rejects Bill to Repeal ACA Without New Plan

The Senate on Wednesday blocked a measure to dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement ready, as seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting against it.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. New-Home Sales Edged Higher in June

U.S. new-home sales rose slightly in June, a signal of gradual recovery in a segment of the market that continues to suffer from severe supply constraints.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Show Larger-Than-Expected Drop

Oil prices rose after U.S. data showing a larger-than-anticipated drop in the amount of crude in storage bolstered confidence that the oil market is tightening.

Investors to Big Oil: Restrain Yourselves

Three years into an oil-price slump, investors want the world's biggest oil companies to do something they have historically struggled with: Maintain some financial discipline.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Selic Rate Another Percentage Point

Brazil's central bank reduced its overnight lending rate Wednesday for the seventh time since August, bringing the country's notoriously high interest rates into the single digits for the first time in nearly four years.

SEC Chairman Puts in a Good Word for Active Investing

Stock pickers may have a friend in the new head of the SEC, who told an audience that his investments in actively managed mutual funds have performed better than passive investments.

U.K. Regulator to Hold More Firms' Bosses Accountable

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to widen the scope of rules designed to hold senior bosses personally to account for a firm's misconduct.

U.K. Economy Posts Lackluster Growth

U.K. economic growth remained subdued in the second quarter, as a modest revival in consumer spending offset shrinking industrial production, a sign that a hoped-for shift toward export-led growth remains elusive.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)