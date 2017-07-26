Boeing Boosts Profit Forecast After Strong Quarter

Boeing raised its full-year profit guidance and in a sign of confidence, outlined plans to pay billions of dollars in pension liabilities ahead of schedule.

Ford's Stock Takes Hit as It Signals Lower Pretax Profit

Ford's net income rose slightly in the second quarter due to a better-than-expected tax rate and healthy financing arm profits but Wall Street reacted negatively to revised full-year guidance that indicated it expects pretax profit this year to be down from 2016.

Coca-Cola to Replace Coke Zero in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Co. is replacing Coke Zero in the U.S. with another diet-soda brand, an effort to hold on to consumers cutting back on sugary drinks.

China's HNA Deal With Global Eagle Falls Apart

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group's planned $416 million purchase of a stake in a Los Angeles-based in-flight entertainment company has collapsed, the companies said, as the U.S. tightens scrutiny of Chinese deals.

Anthem Seeks Clarity from Health Law Debate

Anthem boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its health-care plans provided a lift to its second-quarter revenue and earnings

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The U.K. said it would ban the sale of cars powered by traditional internal-combustion engines by 2040, joining other European regulators in a bold push toward electric cars that remain unpopular in the mass market.

Glaxo Slashes R&D Projects to Focus on Top Prospects

GlaxoSmithKline axed more than 30 drug-research projects to focus on four key disease areas, in a push by new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley to sharpen the company's research-and-development operations.

LVMH's Profit Rises 24% in First Half

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said net profit in the first half of the year jumped 24%, fueled by strong sales across its portfolio of dozens of brands.

Norfolk Southern Says It's Winning Customers From CSX

Norfolk Southern says it is starting to win over customers to its railway amid disruptions at rival CSX, whose network is undergoing an extensive overhaul under a new chief executive.

Cemex's Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses

Mexican cement and buildings materials company Cemex reported a 41% gain in second-quarter profit, benefiting from lower financial expense while sales were little changed from a year earlier.

July 26, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)